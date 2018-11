× Boy, Girl Accused of Setting Fire to VFW

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A boy and a girl are accused of setting fire to a VFW in Tioga County.

State police say the juveniles broke into the VFW in Liberty Township on Monday, took some things, and used gasoline to start the fire.

Troopers did not give their ages.

They’re charged with arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and other related charges.