Santa Parade LIVE! This Weekend

Santa Parade 2018

Live! – Downtown Scranton

Saturday, November 17th

9:30am

WNEP-TV 16

Everybody loves a parade, especially one that announces the beginning of the Holiday Season! WNEP-TV brings you the color and pageantry of the Santa Parade – Live from Downtown Scranton. The broadcast, beginning at 9:30am on Saturday, November 17th, features bands, marching units, floats and the Jolly Ol’ Elf himself. Newswatch 16’s Sharla McBride, Scott Schaffer, and Ryan Leckey have the play-by-play and street covered. We hope to see you there or enjoy the parade from the comfort of your own home.

The Santa Parade 2018 is brought to you in part by: Jack Williams Tire and Auto Service Centers, and Mt. Airy Casino Resort.

Join the WNEP Team for this holiday exclusive!