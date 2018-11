Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- Flames at an empty building in Lackawanna County are under investigation.

The fire chief says someone set the fire on Clark Avenue in Carbondale.

Crews were called just after 1 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say this isn't the first time.

Someone torched uncirculated newspapers in the same building a few days ago.

No culprits have been caught yet here in Lackawanna County.