Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A center for veterans opened its doors today in Scranton to honor the men and women it helps.

The Gino J. Merli Veterans Center celebrated 25 years of caring for veterans with an open house for veterans and their families on Sunday.

Veterans were treated to a surf and turf lunch inside the center.

The center is one of six veterans homes run by the state and offers residents health care and nursing.