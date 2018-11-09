× Monroe County Airman Murdered in Japan

TACHIKAWA, JAPAN — A man from Monroe County, stationed on a United States military base in Japan, has been murdered.

Airman Nicholas Vollweiler, a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School in the Poconos, was stationed at Yokota Air Base in western Japan.

According to Stars and Stripes, Vollweiler was stabbed in the neck at his home off base.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested on scene.

Vollweiler is from Saylorsburg in Monroe County, having served in the Air Force for nearly two decades.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.