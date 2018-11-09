× American Legion, VFW Posts with Unclaimed State Property

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Treasurer Joe Torsella tells us several local American Legion and VFW chapters have money or property waiting for them.

It’s part of the Pennsylvania Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Program. One in 10 people in our state have money or property waiting for them.

“In addition to people, institutions have unclaimed property, too. We don’t think of that a lot, but they do. So, churches, and nonprofits, and fire companies, and hospitals, and associations, all have unclaimed property,” said Treasurer Joe Torsella.

Torsella announced his office has $98,000 in unclaimed property that belongs to VFWs and American Legions around the state.

That includes 44 of these military clubs in 14 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The money or property can be unclaimed for something as simple as a misspelling on a check or a security deposit after an organization changed bank accounts or utilities.

The Larksville American Legion post was on the treasurer’s list.

We learned that the unclaimed property for this post turned out to be three $10 gift certificates at KMART.

Post president Lou Price says he’ll take it.

“We got kids’ Christmas parties, we can always turn it over and use that towards gifts for the kids. Easter, we do it for Easter, too and they do shop at Kmart,” Price said.

Here is a list of all American Legions and VFW posts in the state that have unclaimed property.

Click here to search the state’s unclaimed property database.