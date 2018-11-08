× Air Show Coming to Pocono Raceway

POCONO RACEWAY — At Pocono Raceway near Long Pond, fans are used to hearing the roar of engines. But those loud noises usually come from the ground, not the sky.

This summer, that will all change.

“It’s going to be a four-hour show. Tons of aerials and different thrills of things that you can see,” said Kevin Heaney, Pocono Raceway.

“The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show” is planned for August and will feature a number of different performers.

The grand finale act is called, “Tora!, Tora!, Tora!” It’s a historic recreation of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.

NEWS: Announcing, “The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show!” The inaugural, family-friendly event will include two show dates in 2019 on Saturday, August 24th and Sunday, August 25th. #PoconoAirShow For more information, visit: https://t.co/uepPEuIWSM pic.twitter.com/WzC6ZLPlww — Pocono Raceway (@poconoraceway) November 8, 2018

Air Force Veteran Albert Compoli thinks it will be educational.

“I think it’s unique. It’s something you don’t see. You usually see Civil War reenactors or World War II reenactors. But in terms or aircraft reenacting, you don’t see a lot of that. I think it’s something unique and will go over very well,” said Compoli.

Aside from planes flying at spectators from all different angles, there’s also a number of other events planned for the whole family to enjoy.

Tanner Hahn lives in East Stroudsburg. He says while he isn’t into cars, he is into planes. So, he’s excited to hear the news that an air show is coming to the Poconos.

“I know they have one over in Allentown sometimes, but I’ve never heard of one here, so it should be a good turnout,” said Hahn.

“Now we are just branching out and doing something completely different. Bring it on, we are really excited about it,” said Heaney.

The show is scheduled for August 24 and 25.

Tickets start at $15 for adults, $7.50 for children under 12 and free for children under 6.

For information, click here.