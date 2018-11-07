× Veterans Honored In South Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Veterans were honored at a special ceremony Wednesday morning inside Scranton Southside Community Center for Active Older Adults.

“More people should honor us guys because we got it done,” said Joe Orlowsky, a veteran from Scranton.

Each veteran was honored with a special certificate of appreciation for their service.

It brought back memories for many.

“I remember all the bad things about it, but it was necessary, and we had to do it. I served 42 years in the Army,” said George Thomas of Scranton who served in World War II and the Korean War.

“B29, B29 is the plane that bombed Japan, I served with them for a year and a half in the states and then I went to Alaska,” said Orlowsky.

“I didn’t want to go but I was glad you went. It’s good to serve your country!” said veteran Joe Cotonilli.

Shirley Cook has several children who have served in the military.

Her brother survived the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“He was one of the first fellas taken in the first draft in 1940…What year was that? 1941 and got sent to Hawaii,” she said.

Some brought photographs, honoring loved ones who served.

The ceremony was sponsored by VNA Hospice and Home Health.

“I think they’re nice, something for them to do, honor them a little bit, makes them feel good,” said Michael Cerato, a veteran from Scranton.

