Susan Wild Wins US House 7th District

Posted 12:50 am, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 12:48AM, November 7, 2018

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Democrat Susan Wild has declared victory in the race for Pennsylvania's newly-drawn 7th District in the US House of Representatives.

The 7th District covers Lehigh and Northampton counties and part of Monroe County.

Wild, who is from the Lehigh Valley, declared victory at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a crowd of supporters after polls showed her leading her Republican opponent, Marty Nothstine.

Wild used her victory speech to talk about the future she wants to see in the US Congress she will soon be joining.

"It's hope that we can move away from a profit-driven health care system toward a society where high-quality, affordable health care is the birthright of every child, woman, and man in our country," Wild said. "It's hope that our next Congress will defend the right to organize a union and fight for a decent wage."

Wild tells Newswatch 16 this was her first run for office at the federal level.

