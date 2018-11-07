Man Charged with Illegally Owning Machine Gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON, Pa. -- The son of a former magistrate in Luzerne County has agreed to plead guilty to illegally owning a machine gun.

John Jacob Hasay, 21, of Benton, has agreed to plead guilty to illegally possessing the weapon, according to court documents.

The Times Leader reports Hasay is the son of former magistrate John Hasay of Shickshinny.

Federal prosecutors say the weapon was discovered after Hasay threatened to commit a hate crime online.

The plea deal says Hasay will admit to possessing the weapon.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Hasay has been behind bars since his arrest in August.