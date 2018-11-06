× Quadruple Amputee Visits North Pocono High School for Veterans Day Ceremony

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A veteran who lost his arms and legs in the war in Afghanistan visited students at North Pocono High School on Tuesday.

There are only five surviving quadruple amputees from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and one of them visited North Pocono High School in honor of Veterans Day.

“Life is going to throw curve balls at you whether it’s a bad grade on a test or you’re stepping on a bomb type deal but it’s important to let them know that life goes on. Keep your focus, accept the good and the bad and keep moving forward toward what you want your ultimate goal to be,” said Staff Sgt. Travis Mills.

Staff Sgt. Mills lost both of his arms and both of his legs in April 2012 in Afghanistan when he placed his bag down on a bomb. Now, he supports other veterans and their families through his foundation.

“No matter how bad things are looking, you can always have a bright light to go towards.”

Staff Sgt. Mills came from Maine to be the keynote speaker at North Pocono’s seventh annual Veterans Day program, an event that local veterans are also invited to.

The high school students hosted the entire program. The band joined an Army band, the culinary department prepared the baked goods, and the public speaking class ran the show.

But students feel it is the veterans who have done it all.

“It takes people like Travis Mills or like the numerous veterans that were in our crowd today to ensure that freedom and to keep it going, and thanks to them, and because of them, that is why we’re allowed to have presentations like this,” said senior Vincent Cianfichi.

“It is a joy at the end of the program when we see our students walk up to our veterans that are among the community and thank them personally. It just warms your heart to see that our next generation are really understanding of what they need to do,” said Cheri Gensel, a North Pocono teacher and organizer of the event.

Students at North Pocono have the day off from school on Monday for Veterans Day.