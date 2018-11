× Police in Old Forge Find Remnants of Meth Lab

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County found remnants of a meth lab in a home on Tuesday evening.

According to police, they were called to the home along Oak Street in Old Forge for a welfare check.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found what they believe to be equipment used to make meth.

No word on if any arrests were made following the discovery in Lackawanna County.