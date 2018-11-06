Meuser Wins 9th Congressional Seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Pa. -- Republican Dan Meuser announced his win in the 9th Congressional District Tuesday night over his opponent, Democrat Denny Wolff.

Meuser got a standing ovation when he arrived at the watch party at Leggio's in Dallas. He was out all day encouraging people across his district to vote.

People here in the Back Mountain say they supported Meuser partly because he is a strong supporter of President Trump.

Policy wise, Meuser is pro-life, wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and fix the national debt.

Meuser does not live in the newly-drawn 9th District. He lives in nearby Kingston Township, which is now in the 8th District.

Meuser helped found Pride Mobility Corporation, a manufacturer of motorized wheelchairs.

He was appointed Secretary of Revenue by Gov. Tom Corbett and served in the role from 2011 to 2015.

Meuser scored a win in May’s Republican primary with 52.9 percent of the vote.

He thanked his supporters Tuesday night.

"We had a long road. We got through a primary. We made it through the general election, and now, it's time to live up to the expectations of the people of the 9th Congressional," Meuser said. "We're going to be there in Washington, people. We're going to be there in Washington being a strong voice for the people of the 9th in doing the things that they want and it absolutely includes helping advance President Trump's America First agenda."

Another big issue for Meuser is making college more affordable. He says he's ready and excited to get to work in Washington.