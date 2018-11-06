× Barletta Concedes in Bid for US Senate

HAZLETON, Pa. — Rep. Lou Barletta came up short in his bid for US Senate.

Barletta addressed a crowd of supporters at The Pines in Hazleton Tuesday night. He hoped to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey.

JUST IN: Rep. Lou Barletta concedes in the US Senate race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey. #ElectionDay #YourVoiceYourVote pic.twitter.com/ia2E5BJT0L — WNEP (@WNEP) November 7, 2018

Several national news networks called the race for Casey almost as soon as the polls closed at 8 p.m., and when they did, the energy in the room from Barletta’s supporters in the room dropped significantly.

Barletta thanked his family and supporters and said he spoke to Casey on the phone, wishing him well working with President Trump.

Barletta was born and raised in Hazleton. He successfully ran for mayor of Hazleton in 1999 and was re-elected in 2003 and 2007.

He gained nationwide notoriety for his 2006 efforts to crack down on illegal immigrants by penalizing landlords who rented to them and businesses who hired them. A state court struck down the ordinances and the United States Court of Appeals upheld the ruling.

Barletta lost a bid for the 11th District in Congress to incumbent Paul Kanjorski in 2002 and 2008. In 2010, he finally beat Kanjorski and was reelected to the House three times.