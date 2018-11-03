Veterans Honored in Union County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. -- More than 2,000 names are etched in the Union County World War II Honor Roll in Mifflinburg.

As the sun peeked through the clouds on a chilly fall Saturday, the 57 names of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during World War II were read aloud.

"Even though it is cold, you can't let it get to you because veterans have been through so many worse situations, doing so many things for me and you and everyone around us that I think they deserve to get something back from everyone," Sarah Mahoney of Lewisburg said.

"To teach our young people the importance of veterans and what they do for us and those still serving ensuring our freedoms and allowing us to live the lives that we do," said Doug Walter of Lewisburg.

As American flags whipped in the wind, veterans throughout generations were saluted for their service.

Albert Hess, a World War II Navy veteran, says it was a process getting every name from this part of central Pennsylvania for the honor roll.

"Having 2,260 names from Union County is something, and we feel 100% sure that we did get everybody," Hess said.

Wayne Stahl of Lewisburg tells Newswatch 16 not only did his father fight in World War II, his grandfather served in World War I.

Stahl wore his grandfather's helmet and dog tags.

"I feel real proud and honored to be here because of what they did and what they went through," Stahl said.

"It is going to live in the memory of Union County for a long time, and we are very, very proud of it," Hess said.

For these fallen service members, the sacrifices they made over 70 years ago will never be forgotten.