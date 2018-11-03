Shamokin Knocks Off Loyalsock 39-7

Posted 11:38 pm, November 3, 2018, by

The Shamokin football team upset Loyalsock 39-7 in the District IV "AAA" quarterfinals. The Indians advance to face Danville.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s