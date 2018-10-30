Trail of Treats Comes to Union County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Halloween came a day early for some little goblins and ghouls in central Pennsylvania.

WNEP-TV's Trail of Treats wound its way to Union County on Tuesday.

Hundreds of kids came all dressed up to the Best Western Plus Country Cupboard Inn near Lewisburg.

WNEP's Mike Stevens and Jackie Lewandoski and were there too, handing out candy.

Each year, the Trail of Treats provides children with special needs a safe place to trick or treat.

This year marks 15 years for this annual Halloween tradition.