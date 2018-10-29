Pittston Area Band Director Facing Child Sex Charges

Posted 5:54 pm, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:53PM, October 29, 2018

YATESVILLE, Pa. — Police filed child sex charges today against the band director for the Pittston Area School District.

Brendan Carter, 28, of Falls, is charged with indecent assault, indecent exposure, corruption of minors, sexual abuse of children, and possessing child pornography.

According to court paperwork, five current and former high school students told police Carter would play truth or dare with band members while riding on the bus, exposed himself, and asked students for nude pictures, among other sexual acts.

Carter was arraigned Monday in Luzerne County.

3 comments