High School Football Schedule Week #11 2018

Super 16 Sports Final   Week #11 (First Week of Playoffs)
Friday Night:
Class A
Old Forge
Lackawanna Trail

South Williamsport
Canton Area

Sayre
Muncy

Nativity BVM
Tri-Valley

Marian Catholic
Williams Valley

Class 2-A
Carbondale
Dunmore

Susquehanna
Riverside

Troy
Wellsboro

Line Mountain
Southern Columbia

Towanda
Mount Carmel

Bloomsburg
North-Penn Mansfield

Class 3-A
Western Wayne
Meyers

Lake-Lehman
Lakeland

Hanover Area
Wyoming Area

Jim Thorpe
North Schuylkill

Notre Dame-GP
Tamaqua

Class 4-A
Abington Heights
Valley View

North Pocono
West Scranton

Pittston Area
Berwick

Honesdale
Dallas

Midd-West
Selinsgrove

Blue Mountain
Bethlehem Catholic

Bangor
Pottsville

Lehighton
Saucon Valley

Class 5-A
Southern Lehigh
Wallenpaupack

Pocono Mountain East
East Stroudsburg South

Class 6-A
Scranton
Delaware Valley

Williamsport
Hazleton

Parkland
Stroudsburg

Col-Montour VT
Jersey Shore

Saturday:
Schuylkill Haven
Bishop McDevitt           12:00 noon

GAR
Scranton Prep                2:30PM

Mahanoy Area
West Catholic                 6:00PM

Shamokin
Loyalsock                        7:00PM

Lewisburg
Central Columbia            7:00 PM

Athens
Montoursville                   7:00PM

Warrior Run
Danville                             7:00PM

 

