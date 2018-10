Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINERSVILLE, Pa. -- It was a frightfully fun time in Schuylkill County.

A big Halloween parade stepped off in the borough of Minersville Monday night.

Lots of goblins and ghouls came dressed for the occasion, even a spooky cheerleading squad.

The Minersville Area High School marching band was also on hand for the festivities.

The parade was originally set for Saturday, but bad weather scared officials into postponing it.