F.M. Kirby Center Hosts Movie for Children with Sensory Issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Children with sensory issues got a chance to enjoy the movies in Wilkes-Barre.

The F.M. Kirby Center hosted the free family-friendly event on Sunday.

The loud sounds and dark environment can be difficult for some children with special needs.

So, Sunday's showing of Zootopia had lower volume and low lighting instead of total darkness.

If children wanted to get up and move around, they could.

A few autism-related groups helped make the event happen in Wilkes-Barre.