Cael Sanderson wrestling clinic

Posted 6:42 pm, October 27, 2018, by

Seven time National Champion Coach Cael Sanderson stopped by Wyoming Valley West Middle School for a wrestling clinic.  Sanderson, never lost a match as a wrestler at Iowa State, and his appearance had everything to do with his friendship with former Lake-Lehman wrestlers Rocky and Ricky Bonomo.

