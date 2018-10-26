Four Men Arrested on Drug Charges in East Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- More arrests made in Monroe County connected to a stabbing on a college campus earlier this year.

Police say Rasheed Muhammad, his brother Shaheed Muhammad and Quamir Lindsay were arraigned Friday afternoon in East Stroudsburg.

According to police, another man involved, Yasir Youngblood, was also arrested Friday morning.

Authorities believe the stabbing that took place on the campus of East Stroudsburg University earlier this year was over what is being called a "turf war" between two groups who were dealing drugs to students.

All four are locked up in the Monroe County Correctional Facility, unable to post bail.