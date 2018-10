Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The boyfriend charged with homicide in a crash that killed his girlfriend will stand trial in Lackawanna County.

John Jenkins, 39, was in court on Friday in Scranton.

His girlfriend, Tammy Fox, died in August after her car collided with a tree at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and Pine Street in Scranton.

According to police, Jenkins admitted he cut Fox's brake lines so that he could make a pipe to smoke crack cocaine.