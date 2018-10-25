Wonderful Whiskers: Tips for a Better Fall Beard

Posted 5:20 am, October 25, 2018, by , Updated at 05:14AM, October 25, 2018

It’s the time of year when many men grow out their beards, especially with No-Shave November getting closer.

To help prevent those whiskers from getting too wild, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with the professionals from Butter's Barbershop in Scranton.

“Butter the Barber” offered some news you can use ideas on everything from beard care to terrific trimming ideas.

To help keep your whiskers wonderful, the pro says to keep your beard clean, consider using beard oil, try not to scratch it too much, and to properly trim your beard.

