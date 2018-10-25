Woman Accused of Having Sex With 17 Year Old

Posted 8:39 am, October 25, 2018, by

ASYLUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is in trouble in Bradford County.

State police say Michele Maynard had sex with a 17-year-old student while working at Towanda School District over the summer.

The 36-year-old from Towanda is also charged with giving alcohol to that teen and a 14-year-old girl in Bradford County.

1 Comment

  • Bob Stevens

    Got here early enough to beat the people defending the teacher saying “well it was over the summer and he was 17, so what? I would have blah blah blah”
    And of course the typical… “Well if it was a male teacher and a 17 girl…” responses…

    There’s its done for ya, go back to ignoring pedophilia in Hollywood and politics.

    Reply