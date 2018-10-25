Monroe County Teacher Locked Up, Accused of Inappropriately Touching Student

Posted 4:19 pm, October 25, 2018, by , Updated at 05:22PM, October 25, 2018

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A teacher is accused of inappropriately touching one of his students at a treatment and healing school in the Poconos.

Police say Jonathan Smith, of Blakeslee, touched a 13-year-old girl on her backside and made lude gestures towards her at a PATH near Marshalls Creek.

The student reported the incident to school directors who immediately called police.

Smith is charged with institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Smith is locked up in Monroe County on $250,000 bail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s