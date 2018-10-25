Monroe County Teacher Locked Up, Accused of Inappropriately Touching Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A teacher is accused of inappropriately touching one of his students at a treatment and healing school in the Poconos.

Police say Jonathan Smith, of Blakeslee, touched a 13-year-old girl on her backside and made lude gestures towards her at a PATH near Marshalls Creek.

The student reported the incident to school directors who immediately called police.

Smith is charged with institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Smith is locked up in Monroe County on $250,000 bail.