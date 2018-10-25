× Crashes Cause Traffic Trouble in Luzerne County

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several crashes caused traffic trouble Thursday morning in the Pittston area.

After a crash on Interstate 81 southbound near the Pittston exit, (175), traffic was backed up along Route 315 in the Pittston Township area after 8:30 a.m. as drivers tried to avoid the standstill on the interstate

It appears the backlog on the interstate also caused another crash. About five vehicles were involved in the smashup on I-81 south near the Avoca exit. (178)