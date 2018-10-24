× Vice President Pence Visits Chrin Campaign Rally in Luzerne County

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Vice President Mike Pence is in Luzerne County Wednesday to support Republican candidate for Congress John Chrin and other state GOP candidates.

The rally is in a hangar at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.

We are off to Pennsylvania to support @JohnChrin for Congress. See you soon Wilkes-Barre/Scranton! pic.twitter.com/LGRq2tksrO — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) October 24, 2018

The crowd at the rally heard from U.S. Senator Pat Toomey and Republican candidate for governor Scott Wagner before the vice president was introduced.

Chrin introduced the vice president after 12:15 p.m.

The vice president addressed the explosive devices sent to the Clinton and Obama residences.

“These cowardly acts are despicable and have no place in American society,” said Vice President Pence. “I want to assure you we’ve deployed the full resources of the FBI, the United States Secret Service, and they’re working very closely with law enforcement officials. We’ll continue to monitor these investigations, and those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Pence urged those at the rally to get out and vote on Election Day in two weeks, noting the division in politics today.

“I will always believe,” Pence said, “there will always be more that unites us in these United States of America than could ever divide us.”

Chrin is running against Democratic incumbent Matt Cartwright for Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

The newly redrawn district includes Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and the entire northeastern corner of the Commonwealth.

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, was in Wayne County Tuesday campaigning for Chrin.