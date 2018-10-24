× Crews Prepare for Halloween Bash at Motorcycle Museum

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If you are a fan of motorcycles, you’ve probably heard of Bill’s Old Bike Barn.

The museum is off Route 11 near Bloomsburg. It is 55,000 square feet of antiques from all over the world and has more than 100 antique motorcycles.

“It’s more than just motorcycles here though. It’s a passion of how we live our lives and the preservation of the past,” Rhett Rotten said.

Bill’s Old Bike Barn is celebrating 20 years in business this weekend with a Halloween bash. There will be tours of the museum, but the main attraction will be the wall of death, which is a motorcycle stunt show.

“Kind of a mix of competitive racing mixed with a little athleticism. We’re in there riding our vintage motorcycles,” Rotten said.

Rhett Rotten rides in the show. He and his crew were setting up the wall of death.

“He’s got a real following. You won’t believe how many people come from other states and all over the country when they perform,” Bill Morris said.

Bill Morris owns Bill’s Old Bike Barn and also Bill’s Custom Cycles. He loves memorabilia and is excited to showcase the motorcycle show at his motorcycle museum.

“This is kind of almost a dying art because on account of no insurances. Could you imagine him telling the insurance company to insure him?” Morris asked.

If you come to the event this weekend, you have a chance at winning one of three different motorcycles, including a 1969 M65 Harley Davidson.

The Halloween bash including the wall of death runs from Friday through Sunday at Bill’s Old Bike Barn. That’s located on Route 11 near Bloomsburg.