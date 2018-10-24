Chewy.com Adding Jobs in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One of the fastest growing employers in our area is getting even bigger.

The online store for pet food Chewy is looking to fill 200 jobs at its fulfillment center in our area.

We spoke to officials about what makes this area a perfect place to add employees.

Employees were packing boxes on Wednesday filled with pet supplies getting ready to be shipped. This was the scene inside the Chewy fulfillment center near Wilkes-Barre.

In less than two years, this place in Hanover Township has grown to 1,300 employees, and officials are looking to expand even more.

"We are hiring 200 people over and above anything we have hired thus far. The really cool thing is that these are full-time permanent positions," said Gregg Walsh, VP of HR operations for Chewy.

The company is holding hiring events at the 800,000 square foot building six days a week.

Jobs like packing and shipping as well as training roles can also be found online.

Pay rates can go up to $14 an hour with benefits.

"We have multiple shifts across seven days, day and night, and there is an incredible amount of flexibility so if someone wants to come work for us, they can choose from the different shifts we have," Walsh said.

Chewy has fulfillment centers across the United States, but officials say right here in the valley was the best place to add jobs.

"So we had to look at where we would be able to deliver to our customers and then we had to look at our labor market and Wilkes-Barre's is growing," Walsh said.

Jason Caruso plans to apply, hoping to land a full-time job with Chewy.

"Sounds like a pretty good opportunity, especially for someone like me who is trying to get back on my feet and working somewhere that makes a little than they would make there, so it sounds like a good opportunity," Caruso said.

