Single Ticket in South Carolina Wins Record Mega Millions Jackpot

Posted 4:54 am, October 24, 2018, by and , Updated at 04:53AM, October 24, 2018

Mega Millions mania is over. A single winning ticket to win the largest jackpot ever offered was sold in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Education Lottery website reported that a winning ticket was sold in that state.

The winning numbers are 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, with a Mega Ball of 5

Mega Millions announced the historic win in a statement early Wednesday.

“The moment we’ve been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Gordon Medenica, lead director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming. “This is truly a historic occasion. We’re so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can’t wait to meet the lucky ticket holder.”

If the newly minted billionaire chooses a one-time payout, it’ll come to a little more than $900 million.

Don’t worry if you weren’t the lucky Mega Millions winner. You have another chance Wednesday. The PowerBall is up to $620 million.

The Powerball The Powerball has climbed since the last winner in New York in August and has had 20 drawings since then without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s will be the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

You can catch that drawing right on WNEP before Newswatch 16 at 11.

