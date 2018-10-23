Former Allentown Mayor Sentenced to 15 Years

Posted 10:59 pm, October 23, 2018, by , Updated at 10:58PM, October 23, 2018

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The stunning fall of Allentown's former mayor ended with a federal prison sentence.

Ed Pawlowski was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for trading city contracts for campaign cash.

Pawlowski was convicted on dozens of corruption charges back in March. The Democrat stepped down a week later.

Prosecutors pushed for the stiff sentence. They say Pawlowski broke the trust of voters who put him in office for 12 years.

The former mayor was also ordered to pay more than $90,000 in restitution.

