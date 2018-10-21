Free Halloween Party for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Youngsters got a head start on Halloween in Scranton this weekend.

Costumed kids were invited to the annual Halloween bash at McDade Park.

They didn't need to trick or treat to go home with some goodies either.

Organizers gave out pizza, candy and other snacks.

"I started to go by the food section and grab it, pick it out and then I ate it. The food's delicious. I love it here," said Luvena Tavarez of Scranton.

This was the 18th year for the Halloween bash at McDade Park.