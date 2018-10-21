Free Halloween Party for Kids

Posted 6:45 pm, October 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:07PM, October 21, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Youngsters got a head start on Halloween in Scranton this weekend.

Costumed kids were invited to the annual Halloween bash at McDade Park.

They didn't need to trick or treat to go home with some goodies either.

Organizers gave out pizza, candy and other snacks.

"I started to go by the food section and grab it, pick it out and then I ate it. The food's delicious. I love it here," said Luvena Tavarez of Scranton.

This was the 18th year for the Halloween bash at McDade Park.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s