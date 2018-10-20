Fall Failing Businesses in Wyoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Making a splash isn't usually something that comes to mind when driving a golf cart but so far this fall, staff at Shadowbrook Resort near Tunkhannock say it's par for the course.

"We've had record rainfall this summer and life has been tough," said Colin Hopkins of Shadowbrook Resort. "Unfortunately we've lost some revenue for the golf side of that but we're trying to stay positive and look toward our winter events."

Fall foliage season is usually one of the busiest times of the year in the endless mountains but this year the rainfall and the lack of color this far into October is forcing resorts like Shadowbrook to think of other ways to bring in customers.

"You have to think creatively when you have weather like this you're almost uh your hands are almost tied and unfortunately that's part of the game," said Hopkins.

Shadowbrook hopes new family-friendly events will improve profits but even family-focused businesses in other parts of Wyoming County have had a rough go this season.

"Fall has been very challenging for us the rain chases away the crowds and it has made a tremendous amount of mud here at the farm. A lot of disease in the plants a lot of problems, too much rain the summer has hurt our crop, suppressed it but we still got a fair number of pumpkins," said Joel Field of Whistle Pig Pumpkin Patch.

The family that runs Whistle Pig Pumpkin Patch in Noxen has had to build temporary roads and lay down hay to combat the large amount of rain this season.

Families visiting the farm say fall has failed them too.

"Yeah we tried to do the fair and that rained out on us," said Marikate Sullivan of Wilkes-Barre.

"We're braving the weather no matter what. We don't have a lot of free time and so we're gonna spend every little bit that we can getting some family fun in," said Michael Marone.

Folks here remain optimistic that when the foliage does hit its peak, the weather will finally cooperate with business.

"You know, maybe the weather will turn or give us a little bit of a favor mother nature's been kinda beat on us this year but hopefully we'll get some more," said Field.