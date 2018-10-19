Woman Steals, Crashes Ambulance in Lackawanna County

Posted 4:43 am, October 19, 2018, by , Updated at 04:42AM, October 19, 2018

A woman's in trouble after police say she led them on a chase in a stolen ambulance in Lackawanna County.

 

 

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman’s in trouble after police say she led them on a chase in a stolen ambulance in Lackawanna County.

Police say it all started around 11 p.m. on Thursday at Geisinger CMC when a medic realized an ambulance was missing.

That person called emergency communication officials who managed to track the GPS inside the Pennsylvania Ambulance to Olyphant.

Police officers tried to pull the driver over, but they say the woman refused and instead led them on a chase.

Officers say that woman slammed into the back of a police cruiser in Olyphant before speeding away.

Eventually, she hit a fence in a Dickson City neighborhood, lost control, and drove through several yards before going over a bank and hitting a tree.

Police say that woman will be charged.

She was taken to the hospital to be checked out. No one else was injured.

The ambulance, however, was badly damaged.

 

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s