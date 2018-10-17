× Sorority Sisters Honor Memory Of Former Student

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP This weekend, a sorority in Lycoming County plans to honor the memory of a former student while raising money for an incoming student.

Dated March of 1989, a letter written to sorority sisters in Gamma Delta Sigma at Lycoming College has been saved for over 30 years so new members can remember Brandy Lee Sudol.

“Brandy was a sister in the spring of 1988, is when she joined. She ended up leaving the spring of ’89 because that is when she was sick of Hodgkin’s disease,” explained sorority member Kaitlyn Adams.

Although she hoped to come back to college, Sudol passed away a year later.

In hopes of honoring their friend, the sorority held its first auction in 1990. All of the money raised was given to one incoming freshman hoping to study medicine just like Sudol.

“I think that strong bond that was created has been passed down through like the auctioning continuing every year,” Adams said.

Now in its 28th year, the baskets auctioned off are bigger and the girls tell us they’re raising more money thanks to alumni.

This Saturday at 9 a.m., the community is welcome to stop by the college’s East Hall coffee house to bid on prizes.

The sorority hopes to raise at least $2,000 this year to help an incoming student.

“It’s awesome knowing that we are helping someone that definitely probably can use the money,” said Gamma Delta Sigma member Jenny Yocum.

You don’t have to be a member of the sorority at Lycoming College to help with the cause. Sisters will be accepting monetary donations and baskets until the end of the week.

To donate, you can contact the sorority’s advisor Lisa Mendler at 570-321-4102.