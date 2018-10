SCRANTON, Pa. — A detective with the Scranton Police Department is suspended after being accused of a PFA violation.

State police said Tim Harding violated the “no contact” PFA order Monday by calling the victim on her cell phone.

Harding was taken into custody by troopers and was locked up in Lackawanna County on $50,000 bail.

Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano said Harding is currently on paid administrative leave.