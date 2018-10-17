× Getting ‘Spooked in the Skook’

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the second year in a row, an old Catholic school in Schuylkill County has become a haunted house.

A few miles from Ashland stands the old Cardinal Brennan High School. As you approach and drive around the former Catholic school, you can sense the history; it’s been around for well over a century.

“Our school recently purchased Cardinal Brennan and just being able to use a historical building such as this, to not only benefit our cross country team but several other sports teams, I think it’s an amazing utilization of resources overall,” said North Schuylkill senior Bobby Orabitz.

Starting last year, North Schuylkill High School started utilizing the building as a haunted house leading up to Halloween. The haunted house was such a hit in the community, it, generated $13,000 in profit. That money was then filtered back into the Spartans athletic program

“I just find Halloween to be very fun. Getting scared or scaring people, the whole holiday itself brings out the best in people,” said Frank Briggs, the organizer, who is also a coach and teacher at North Schuylkill.

“It’s really cool, because everywhere you look you have these exciting props. And then you have people everywhere dressed in nice, well-done costumes with makeup and stuff. It’s really kind of scary,” said senior Jake Nahas.

The building was constructed in the 1800s, so it has that eerie feeling when you walk inside. Some in the area say it may even be haunted.

It opens up this weekend for those who want to get “spooked in the Skook.”