ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are battling a house fire in Lackawanna County.

Crews work to find water while battling house fire in Roaring Brook Twp @WNEP pic.twitter.com/qqTDNYk6j4 — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) October 17, 2018

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Roaring Brook Township near Daleville.

Firefighters are working to find water to help battle the flames.

There is no word what caused the fire or if anyone was inside at the time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.