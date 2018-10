Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre's mayor unveiled his proposed budget for the city and it does not include a tax hike.

Mayor Tony George's plan for 2019 does include increasing the recycling fee.

The proposal also says the city is considering selling off the city Park and Lock East parking area, as well as the city's sewer lines.

Wilkes-Barre had applied for distressed city status with the state, but that was denied in August.