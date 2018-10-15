Mother Pushes for CPR to be Taught in High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A mother from Monroe County is continuing her fight for CPR classes to be a high school graduation requirement in all districts across the state.

The push comes after her son died of cardiac arrest during a basketball game.

Inside the gym at Notre Dame High School in East Stroudsburg, a few students were learning a lifesaving lesson -- CPR.

"I think it's very useful information to have," said senior Samuel Matrisciano. "I am an athlete and in athletic situations where things can go wrong, it's important to know how to do it and when it's necessary."

Rachel Moyer of East Stroudsburg has been fighting for CPR to become a high school graduation requirement. Back in 2000, her son Gregory died of sudden heart failure during halftime at a high school basketball game.

No one was immediately around who knew CPR, and an AED, a device that shocks the heart, was not available at the school.

"I did not know how to do CPR on my own son, so I thought this is ridiculous. The night he died, we started on this campaign of teacher CPR and AEDs, and we wanted AEDs in all the schools across the country," said Moyer.

Right now, 39 states have CPR as part of high school curriculum, but Pennsylvania is not one of those states.

There is currently a bill in the state House of Representatives awaiting consideration.

At Notre Dame, CPR and lessons on AEDs are taught.

"There's no greater gift we can give them than to give them the knowledge to do what they need to do until proper help arrives," said Notre Dame Principal Jeff Lyons.

One of a number of AEDs that are at the school is next to a framed picture of Greg and his jersey.

"I think it's a very useful skill, and it's always great to be prepared if anything ever goes wrong," said senior Kennedy Brown.

The so-called CPR Bill is expected to be voted on Tuesday by the state House in Harrisburg. If it passes, it moves to the state Senate.