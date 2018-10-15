× Investigation into Deadly Lackawanna County Bus Crash

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are trying to figure out what led to a deadly charter bus crash Sunday night in Lackawanna County.

The private charter bus left the highway and ended up in the woods off the southbound lanes of Interstate 380, the impact smashing in the bus’s front end.

Troopers say several passengers were hurt. One was flown to a hospital and one was killed.

She has been identified as Rebecca Blanco, 33, originally from California. According to her Facebook page, Blanco had recently started a new job in New York City where the bus was headed.

The bus is owned by Big Red Bullet, a charter company that runs buses between Ithaca, New York, and New York City.

Newswatch 16 reached out to Big Red Bullet for comment but we have not heard back.

Officials at Cornell University in Ithaca say Blanco graduated from its Master of Business Administration program last year. It’s still unclear whether any other Cornell students were on the bus.

Cornell released this statement:

“Cornell University has learned that one of our alumni, Rebecca Blanco, MBA ’17, lost her life in the tragic Sunday night bus accident in northern Pennsylvania. We extend our deepest sympathies to Rebecca’s family and friends.”

We do not know whether state police have had a chance to interview the bus driver involved in last night’s crash or whether any criminal charges will be filed.