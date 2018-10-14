× Bus Crashes on I-380

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A bus crashed on Interstate 380 Sunday night, leaving passengers hurt.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. on I-380 in Covington Township near the Daleville exit.

The bus went off the road in the southbound lanes and was leaning on its side.

Initial reports say there were multiple people hurt in the crash. It’s unclear how badly they were hurt.

There’s no word from police what caused the bus to crash.

Both lanes of I-380 south have been shut down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get real-time traffic information using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.