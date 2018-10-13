Wyoming Area Tops Holy Redeemer 43-7

Posted 6:37 pm, October 13, 2018, by

The No. 8 Wyoming Area football team had no issues at Holy Redeemer on Saturday. The Warriors won 43-7.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

