What to Know About Real ID in Pennsylvania

A plan to strengthen security around ID's is now supposed to go into effect in 2020 here in Pennsylvania.

Many people want to know how Real ID affects them, and what's required.

PennDOT is making Real ID available starting in March 2019. But what is it? And do you need one?

The card is a more secure version of a drivers license that was passed on a federal level in response to 9/11 attacks.

You need a Real ID if you want to enter certain federal buildings or board a domestic flight and don't have a passport, military ID or other accepted form of identification.

You don't need one to vote, drive, get federal benefits or go into federal buildings like a post office that don't require an ID.

PennDOT officials did a Facebook live event on Wednesday because they know the process can be confusing. The video can be found at the bottom of this post.

"We're trying to make this as easy to understand as possible. We understand that it can seem complicated so we're trying to be as forthcoming as possible and give as much information as we can," said Alexis Campbell.

Real ID goes into effect on October 1, 2020.

Check with PennDOT to find out what you need if you want a real ID.