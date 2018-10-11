Power To Save: Water Education Day For All of Columbia County

The Columbia County Conservation District organized a Good Water = Good Life Day at Briar Creek Park.  All 8th graders in Columbia County were invited to learn about water quality, conservation, ground water, filtration and protection.

Students visited six (6) stations:  Fish Ecology, Groundwater, Streams, Water Quality, Drama and Art.

Some of the participating agencies were:  The Columbia County Conservation District, PA Department of Environmental Protection, PA Fish and Boat, Bloomsburg University, The Children's Museum, PA American Water, Suez Plant, and Columbia County Drama Corps.

