Man Locked Up on Corruption of Minors Charges in Lycoming County

Posted 4:29 pm, October 11, 2018, by

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County is facing unlawful contact with minors charges.

Police say Joel Kiessling, 52 of Williamsport, had explicit phone conversations and sent photos of his genitals to who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl but was actually an undercover officer.

Kiessling is currently a registered sex offender.

Kiessling is locked up on corruption of minors charges in Lycoming County.

