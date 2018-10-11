× Man Locked Up on Corruption of Minors Charges in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County is facing unlawful contact with minors charges.

Police say Joel Kiessling, 52 of Williamsport, had explicit phone conversations and sent photos of his genitals to who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl but was actually an undercover officer.

Kiessling is currently a registered sex offender.

Kiessling is locked up on corruption of minors charges in Lycoming County.