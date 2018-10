Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- An ATV rider was hospitalized Thursday night after his vehicle slammed into a Jeep in Lackawanna County.

Police say the ATV was riding along Springbrook Avenue in Moosic, also known as Route 502.

Officers say for some reason the ATV crossed into traffic and hit the Jeep.

The rider has injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police say the rider of the ATV will face charges for the crash in Lackawanna County.