Truck Crushes Mobile Home in Carbon County

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mobile home in Carbon County was destroyed after a tractor-trailer slid into it.

The crash happened Tuesday while the rig was moving another home near Palmerton.

“I heard a freight train coming through like a monster,” Richard Fox recalled

That’s exactly what happened to the home in Blue Mountain View Estates near Palmerton.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. The home was destroyed.

It belongs to Mitch Hawk’s father.

“They were removing a mobile home and the brakes went bad and it came through and smashed through the house. Luckily, no one was here,” Mitch Hawk said.

Hawk says his dad was at an appointment and his mother was in Florida at the time of the crash.

This is their summer home. The crash split the house in half.

“Everything in the house was smashed and my parents have a lot of antiques and they are all smashed — stuff you can’t get back,” said Hawk. “Everyone is OK, though, and it is what it is.”

Two dogs were inside the home at the time of the crash. One of the dogs actually ran off. Sadie is a service dog, but she found her way home.

“We put some dog treats in there and a couple of my dad’s shirts in the crate and she was in there this morning,” Hawk said.

Cheryl Abel lives next door and says her husband was sitting outside at a picnic table just minutes before the crash.

“My husband came in to talk to me and then that’s when I heard what sounded like a freight train. Within seconds, I heard a loud crash, my husband went out and started yelling and screaming and I called 911.”

The tractor-trailer driver was from Indiana and was not injured.

State police in Lehighton are investigating. There is no word on if the driver will face any charges.